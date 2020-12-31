The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The virus that shut down the world: the path to a vaccine

Category: Health

The virus that shut down the world: the path to a vaccine Vaccines that protect against COVID-19 have been developed in record time over the year but, amid fears that people from poorer countries may miss out, the UN has consistently insisted on global solidarity, to ensure that all are protected. In the final part of our series on the ways that the virus has changed the world, we trace the evolution of the COVID-19 vaccines, and how protected we are likely to be in 2021.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1080782

