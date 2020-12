Articles

Category: Health
Tuesday, 22 December 2020

The culture sector, which employs more than 30 million people globally, has been hit much harder than expected by the coronavirus pandemic and its fallout, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has said, urging targeted policies and actions to help it weather the crisis. 

