KHN on the Air This Week

Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 7

KHN senior correspondent JoNel Aleccia discussed the demand for COVID-19 vaccines with Newsy’s “Morning Rush” on Thursday.

KHN Editor-in-Chief Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed COVID vaccine distribution and its potential hiccups with RNN TV’s “Richard French Live” on Tuesday. The exchange starts at about the three-minute mark.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out the health care reporting chops of California Healthline correspondent Angela Hart during a press conference on Monday.

KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed the shortage of nurses that has turned hospital staffing into a sort of national bidding war with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Dec. 3.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/on-the-air-this-week-december-11-2020/