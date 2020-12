Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 01:37 Hits: 3

Xavier Becerra, the California attorney general and former House lawmaker, would enter Biden’s HHS without traditional health or management experience – but with immense power to undo Trump’s actions.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/12/07/trump-becerra-reversing-policies-hhs-443555