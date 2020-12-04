The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

KHN on the Air This Week

KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how Black faith communities provide support in the face of racial unrest and COVID-19 with Newsy on Thursday.

KHN chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed President-elect Joe Biden’s plans for health policy and pandemic response with WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Monday. She also discussed the rollout of COVID vaccines with WDET’s “Detroit Today” on Tuesday.

KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed COVID-19 contact tracing apps with KUNC’s “Colorado Edition” on Nov. 25.

KHN reporter Victoria Knight discussed COVID risks and holiday travel with Newsy on Nov. 24.

KHN senior Colorado correspondent Markian Hawryluk discussed face masks with Colorado Public Radio’s “Colorado Matters” on Nov. 24.

