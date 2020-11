Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 20 November 2020 00:20 Hits: 1

An advisory body of the UN health agency is not recommending the use of the high-profile antiviral drug Remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, saying on Thursday there is insufficient evidence that it improves survival outcomes or cuts down on the need for patients to be put onto ventilators.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078112