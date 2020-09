Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 18:55 Hits: 3

COVID-19 is an “unprecedented global crisis that demands an unprecedented global response”, the chief of the UN health agency said on Monday, unveiling a plan to have two billion doses of coronavirus vaccine available by the end of 2021.

