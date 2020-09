Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 17:12 Hits: 5

Faced with a global pandemic that has infected millions, killed thousands, forced borders to close, upended economies, and drastically changed lives, the world today needs the United Nations today as much as it did 75 years ago, the President of Cuba underlined on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073032