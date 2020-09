Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 20:49 Hits: 4

More than five years of war have “devastated the lives of tens of millions of Yemenis”, with experts estimating that up to one million may have been affected by COVID-19, the UN chief told the General Assembly on Thursday.

