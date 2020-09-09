Lost on the Frontline: Explore the Database

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020

Journalists from KHN and the Guardian have identified more than 1,000 workers who reportedly died of complications from COVID-19 they contracted on the job. Reporters are working to confirm the cause of death and workplace conditions in each case. They are also writing about the people behind the statistics — their personalities, passions and quirks — and telling the story of every life lost.

Explore the new interactive tool tracking those health worker deaths.

