Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 13:52 Hits: 7

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to download.

KHN senior correspondent Markian Hawryluk joined KUNC’s Erin O’Toole on “Colorado Edition” to discuss his recent story about how the Affordable Care Act is affecting the close Colorado Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner and Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper. That race and five others involving vulnerable Republican incumbents who sought to repeal the health care law could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate in 2021.

Public sentiment about the health care law, also known as Obamacare, has shifted. What was a political liability in 2014 for candidates has become a selling point amid the loss of jobs and health insurance for millions of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-control-of-u-s-senate-could-hinge-on-obamacare-positions/