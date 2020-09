Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 19:33

Eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, countries want to “get their economies going again”, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, advising on the measures that governments, communities and individuals should take, to do so safely.

