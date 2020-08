Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:54 Hits: 5

There is likely only a slim possibility of people being reinfected with COVID-19, the UN health agency said on Tuesday, following reports in Hong Kong that a man had contracted new coronavirus for a second time after an interval of more than four months.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070972