Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 19:39 Hits: 5

Constitutional reform talks between Syria’s Government and opposition leaders next week in Geneva, offer an opportunity to reconcile differences and establish a social contract with people across the country, who are desperate for progress after more than nine years of war, the Special Envoy told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070592