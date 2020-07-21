The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Behind The Byline: ‘Reporting From a Distance’

Category: Health Hits: 3

https://khn.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/07/Anna-A-BTB-w-copyedit.mp4

Behind The Byline

Watch More Videos

Although the coronavirus pandemic shut down many organizations and businesses across the nation, KHN has never been busier — and health coverage has never been more vital. We’ve revamped our Behind The Byline YouTube series and brought it to Instagram TV.

Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts — all while staying safe.

Postcard From The Edge: L.A. Street Vendors Who Can’t Stop Working

Read the Story

Anna Almendrala — Reporting From a Distance

KHN reporters have had to change the way they interact with the people during in-person interviews — in order to keep themselves and others safe. Los Angeles correspondent Anna Almendrala takes us with her as she speaks with street vendors across the Los Angeles area. Sometimes the protective layers she wears create, well, social distance: “I’m shocked that people have agreed to talk to me when I’m looking like this,” Almendrala said. An interview with one face mask seller probably would have ended with a hug if it weren’t for COVID-19, she said.

Read more https://khn.org/news/behind-the-byline-reporting-from-a-distance/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version