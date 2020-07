Articles

Category: Health Published on Monday, 20 July 2020 15:45 Hits: 5

As COVID cases in the U.S. continue to soar, health care workers on the front lines are increasingly getting sick and even dying of the disease. KHN’s Christina Jewett and Hari Sreenivasan of PBS NewsHour discuss what often happens and how some employers evade paying benefits.

