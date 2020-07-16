The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listen: A Bureaucratic Shuffle for Hospital COVID Data

Category: Health Hits: 5

Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, on Wednesday joined Rob Ferrett, host of “Central Time” on Wisconsin Public Radio, to discuss the Trump administration’s announcement that hospital data on coronavirus cases will no longer be routed to the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and instead will go to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Some critics have suggested this could allow officials to politicize the reports and may make it more difficult for independent researchers to get access to the data. You can hear the conversation here.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-a-bureaucratic-shuffle-for-hospital-covid-data/

