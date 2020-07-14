The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Listen: Colorado Cuts Back Health Care Programs Amid Dual Crises

Category: Health Hits: 3

KHN senior correspondent Markian Hawryluk joined KUNC’s Erin O’Toole on “Colorado Edition” to discuss his recent story on how Colorado is one of the many states having to cut back on health care programs and new policy initiatives as part of the economic fallout of the pandemic.

These cuts, which in Colorado include slashing $1 million from a program designed to keep people with mental illness out of the hospital and $5 million for addiction treatment programs in underserved communities, come amid the century’s largest health crisis when people may need those services most.

You can hear the conversation here.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-colorado-cuts-back-health-care-programs-amid-dual-crises/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version