Behind The Byline: ‘Everybody Hit Record’

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 09 July 2020 09:00 Hits: 7

Podcast KHN's 'What The Health?' Join Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, along with top health policy reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico and other media outlets to discuss the latest news and explain what the health is going on here in Washington.

Although the coronavirus pandemic shut down many organizations and businesses across the nation, KHN has never been busier ― and health coverage has never been more vital. We’ve revamped our Behind The Byline YouTube series and brought it to Instagram TV.

Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts — all while staying safe.

Julie Rovner – ‘Everybody Hit Record’

What happens when KHN’s podcast “What The Health?” goes from an in-person studio production to essentially a super-long Zoom meeting? Chief Washington Correspondent — and podcast host — Julie Rovner has some behind-the-screens advice: Turn off that noisy air conditioner and that bubbling fish tank, politely ask your quarantine crew to quiet down, and everybody hit record — at the same time if possible. The smartest health care podcast in the business: KHN’s “What The Health?” posts on Thursdays.

