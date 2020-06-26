The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch: Teaching Teens How To Navigate Racism In America

Category: Health

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony appeared on KSDK’s “Today in St. Louis” television show with host Rene Knott to discuss her recent story about Darnell Hill, a mental health caseworker, who is teaching Black teens in St. Louis how to safely walk through the park, run to the store or handle an encounter with the police.

Hill, who was also on the show, spoke about the need for such unwritten rules as teens try to cope with the mental health burden of other people’s racist assumptions.

Read more https://khn.org/news/watch-teaching-teens-how-to-navigate-racism-in-america/

