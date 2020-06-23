Listen: Threats, Pressure Prompt Some California Public Health Officials To Leave Office

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020

California Healthline senior correspondent Anna Maria Barry-Jester joined KQED’s Lily Jamali on “The California Report” to discuss her recent story with The Associated Press on the threats that local public health officials face amid a backlash about pandemic restrictions.

Angry about mask requirements and social distancing lockdowns, people have shared officials’ home addresses and made personal threats, prompting some officials to request security details. That pressure has been too much for others. Senior health officials from seven California counties have resigned or retired since March 15. Dr. Charity Dean, the second-in-command at the state Department of Public Health, submitted her resignation June 4.

