Listen: Navigating The Pandemic And Protests As The U.S. Reopens

https://khn.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/06/21st_062220_sega.mp3

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony appeared on Illinois Public Media’s “The 21st” with host Brian Mackey in a reporter’s roundtable about the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and the civil rights protests. After the protests highlighted police brutality and systemic racism, she reported on the unwritten rules that Black teens learn to try to cope with the mental health burden of other people’s racist assumptions.

https://khn.org/news/listen-navigating-the-pandemic-and-protests-as-the-u-s-reopens/

