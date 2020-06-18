KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: SCOTUS, Trump Collide Over Transgender Rights

Category: Health Hits: 7
Kaiser Health News
Bloomberg
CNN
Kaiser Health News
Transgender people have had a head-spinning week. First, the Trump administration issued long-promised rules rolling back the Obama administration’s protections against discrimination in health care. But just three days later, the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, said that gay and transgender people are protected by the nation’s core employment anti-discrimination law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
Meanwhile, the national divide over how to address the coronavirus pandemic continues to widen, with infections soaring in some conservative states, and a backlash building against public health advice.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KHN, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Tami Luhby of CNN and Shefali Luthra of KHN.
Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:
Julie Rovner: KHN and the AP’s “Public Health Officials Face Wave Of Threats, Pressure Amid Coronavirus Response,” by Lauren Weber, Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Michelle R. Smith
Tami Luhby: Stateline’s “Medicaid Rolls Surge, Adding to Budget Woes,” by Michael Ollove
Anna Edney: Bloomberg News’ “Why Acting Fast Is the Key to Beating a Second Wave of Covid-19,” by Chloe Whiteaker, Adrian Leung and Jeremy Scott Diamond
Shefali Luthra: KHN’s “White House Left States On Their Own To Buy Ventilators. Inside Their Mad Scramble,” by Rachana Pradhan
