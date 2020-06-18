The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watch: Are Administration Medical Experts Muzzled?

Category: Health Hits: 7

During the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic, federal health experts such as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx were mainstays in press conferences called by the Trump administration to highlight efforts to battle the disease. But their media appearances are now much less frequent.

Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, KHN’s editor-in-chief, joined Dr. James Hamblin of The Atlantic and Dan Diamond of Politico on CNN’s “Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter” on Sunday to talk about the effect of those absences.

Read more https://khn.org/news/watch-are-administration-medical-experts-muzzled/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version