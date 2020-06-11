KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: Say What? The Spread Of Coronavirus Confusion

Category: Health Hits: 5
As we gain more and more information about the coronavirus and COVID-19, we seem to have less and less understanding of how the disease works and how prevalent it is in areas around the country and world.
Not only does the information keep changing as scientists sift through the data, but the inability of some experts to make that information understandable to the public further confuses matters. Most recently, the World Health Organization had to walk back comments from one of its top leaders about the asymptomatic transmission of the virus.
Meanwhile, Congress seems to have put on the back burner another round of legislation to help those most affected by the virus and accompanying economic shutdowns. And the devastation the virus has unleashed on the nation’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities continues to get less attention than it should, given that nursing homes alone account for almost a third of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.
This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times, Paige Winfield Cunningham of The Washington Post and Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call.
Among the takeaways from this week’s podcast:
Also this week, Rovner interviews Michael Mackert, director of the Center for Health Communication at the University of Texas-Austin’s Dell Medical School. Mackert, who teaches in both the medical school and the university’s Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations, talks about why health experts have had such a difficult time explaining what the public needs to know about the virus.
Plus, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health policy stories of the week they think you should read too:
Julie Rovner: The New York Times’ “Hospitals Got Bailouts and Furloughed Thousands While Paying C.E.O.s Millions” by Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Jesse Drucker and David Enrich
Margot Sanger-Katz: The Washington Post’s “Coronavirus Infections Haven’t Spiked Since Europe Loosened Lockdowns. There Are Many Theories About Why” by Chico Harlan, Loveday Morris, Michael Birnbaum and Stephano Pitrelli
Paige Winfield Cunningham: The Baton Rouge Advocate’s “Louisiana Is Spending Millions on Contact Tracing. But Less Than Half of Infected Are Answering the Phone” by Sam Karlin
Mary Ellen McIntire: The Washington Post’s “The Pandemic Hit and This Car Became Home for a Family of Four. Now They’re Fighting to Get Out,” by Greg Jaffe
