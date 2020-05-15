Listen: Tough Talk On Capitol Hill

Articles

Published on Friday, 15 May 2020

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, discussed the reopening of the economy in many states despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases, testimony on Capitol Hill by Drs. Anthony Fauci and Rick Bright, and other health developments with WBUR’s Meghna Chakrabarti on Friday’s “On Point” broadcast. Also on the panel were Julie Pace, Washington bureau chief for the Associated Press, and Stephen Henderson, host of “Detroit Today.”

Rovner was also on Wisconsin Public Radio earlier this week discussing Fauci’s and Bright’s appearances before congressional committees. That broadcast is available here.

