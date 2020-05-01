The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Listen: A New Hope In The Battle Against COVID-19

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, participated in the Friday news roundup on “1A,” a program of WAMU and NPR. The program, hosted by Celeste Headlee, explored new study results suggesting that remdesivir may help some COVID patients, expectations for a vaccine, and the economic and health consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Guests on the show, who also included Yamiche Alcindor from PBS NewsHour and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times, also took questions from listeners. You can hear the discussion here.

Read more https://khn.org/news/listen-a-new-hope-in-the-battle-against-covid-19/

