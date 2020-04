Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 20:40 Hits: 5

Health department branch chief, who has been in a stressful post overseeing coronavirus relief, calls the decision to carry the weapon “a mistake.”

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/24/hhs-staffer-arrested-for-bringing-gun-and-ammunition-to-work-207278