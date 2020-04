Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 11:50 Hits: 3

"We anticipate April will be significantly worse, and at this point, no one knows how long hospitals will continue on their current path," said James Blake, author of a new report analyzing hospital revenue.

