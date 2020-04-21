As Most Surgeries Are Put On Hold, Organ Transplants See Steep Drop In New York, Northeast

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

After the year started off with more than 200 transplants a month, only 23 have been performed in April. “My fear is that we will see an increase in deaths on the waitlist because of the lack of availability for an organ right now,” said the director of an organ-procurement service. Other public health news reports on another rise in anti-semitic sentiment, more home births, rising anxiety, tips on communicating with your 24/7 partner and pleas to remember dangers of climate change on Earth Day, as well.

