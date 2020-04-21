The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Unemployment Funds Quickly Depleting As States Try To Deal With Historic Surge Of Applicants

Nearly half of U.S. states have logged double-digit percentage declines in their trust-fund balances since the end of February. Meanwhile, unemployment aid offered by Congress's $2.2 trillion package creates a tough situation for some businesses whose employees are better off filing for benefits. And some citizens won't be getting stimulus checks because their spouse is an immigrant.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/unemployment-funds-quickly-depleting-as-states-try-to-deal-with-historic-surge-of-applicants/

