Efforts To Address Hardest Hit Black, Latino Communities Hamstrung By Generations Of Distrust In Health System

Data show that black Americans are infected and dying in disproportionate numbers. But for a community that has been mistreated and exploited by the health system for centuries, it can be difficult to then turn to those very institutions for help. Advocates say directed communication is key to helping the vulnerable group.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/efforts-to-address-hardest-hit-black-latino-communities-hamstrung-by-generations-of-distrust-in-health-system/

