The Battle Over PPE: Some Health Workers Feel They’ve Been Forced Out Of Work When They Are Needed Most

Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

Tensions have been boiling up across the country over personal protective equipment for health workers and the hospitals that have been trying to control any negative messaging during this time of crisis. Some workers who have been forced to choose between safety and their jobs are distraught that they're not able to help. Meanwhile, health systems look for ways to safely reuse N95 masks.

