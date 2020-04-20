To Improve Health In Poor Inner-City Communities Some Hospitals Start Overlooking Criminal Records

Articles

Sinai Health System in Chicago is one of several around the country that have launched programs to hire ex-offenders for both licensed and non-professional positions, in part to help reach communities with low health outcomes. They report that these hires generally perform as well or better than people without records. In other public health news: colorectal cancer, cystic fibrosis, antibiotics, and climate change.

