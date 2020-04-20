The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hospitals Get Guidance On Restarting Elective Procedures: Think A Gradual Sunrise Over Flipping A Light Switch

CMS Administrator Seema Verma released a plan that will help hospitals start to reopen, just like the rest of the country. Among other things, before a hospital can reopen for non-emergent, non-coronavirus care, their state or region will have to meet certain criteria in terms of residents' symptoms and case loads. The American Hospital Association has also released readiness guidelines.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/hospitals-get-guidance-on-restarting-elective-procedures-think-a-gradual-sunrise-over-flipping-a-light-switch/

