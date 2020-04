Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 11:12 Hits: 2

The Trump administration rolled back an Obama-era regulation that required U.S. coal plants to cut back emissions of mercury and other air pollutants by revising the math the government uses to value human health. “We have put in place an honest accounting method that balances," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/new-epa-mercury-pollution-rule-loosens-restrictions-on-coal-plant-emissions/