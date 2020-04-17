The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Safety Protections Lacking For Millions Of Essential Workers, Report Says

ProPublica reports on thousands of complaints filed by workers to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration at a time when the agency has issued a series of guidelines that roll back safety standards and eliminate most non-health care workers from government protection. News on workers is on the call for hazard pay, sick leave and unclear directives for Indiana businesses, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/safety-protections-lacking-for-millions-of-essential-workers-report-says/

