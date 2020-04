Articles

Category: Health Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 13:06 Hits: 4

Research has found that black Americans have a disproportionately higher risk of contracting and dying of COVID-19, which is a reflection of broader disparities in the health system that have just been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/doctors-call-on-hhs-to-help-address-racial-disparities-in-treatment-of-coronavirus-patients/