Published on Friday, 17 April 2020

State-run television announced that the Chinese government revised the Wuhan death toll to 3,869. The number of confirmed cases was also increased by 325, bringing the total for the city to 50,333 -- approximately 60% of mainland China's reported infections. The report said that several medical institutions failed to report their numbers in a timely matter.

