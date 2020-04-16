Articles

Category: Health Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 13:20 Hits: 2

Scientists around the world have dropped everything to work on a COVID-19 cure, but that's not always the most successful strategy. “It’s a cacophony — it’s not an orchestra. There’s no conductor,” said Derek Angus, chair of the department of critical care medicine at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. In other news, a potential treatment sets off a diplomatic war and doctors start focusing on blood clots' role in the disease.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/race-for-a-cure-is-so-scattershot-and-rushed-that-it-could-backfire-experts-warn/