Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 11:16 Hits: 3

Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned, though, that the slightly more optimistic timeline would only be realistic if the vaccine proves to be effective, which is a "big if." Groups around the world are racing to develop a vaccine that is broadly looked at as the single true exit strategy to the pandemic. In other treatment news: a company helps link up patients and trials; a head lice drug makes waves; families vie for plasma treatments; and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/early-stage-vaccine-testing-ignites-optimism-that-one-might-be-available-mid-to-late-winter-of-next-season/