The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Early-Stage Vaccine Testing Ignites Optimism That One Might Be Available ‘Mid To Late Winter Of Next Season’

Category: Health Hits: 3

Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned, though, that the slightly more optimistic timeline would only be realistic if the vaccine proves to be effective, which is a "big if." Groups around the world are racing to develop a vaccine that is broadly looked at as the single true exit strategy to the pandemic. In other treatment news: a company helps link up patients and trials; a head lice drug makes waves; families vie for plasma treatments; and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/early-stage-vaccine-testing-ignites-optimism-that-one-might-be-available-mid-to-late-winter-of-next-season/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version