‘That’s What A Virus Wants’: Deaths Mount At Nursing Homes Full Of Frail Patients Living Closely Together

Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

At least 45 of the residents died at the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center near Richmond, Virginia, which is more than a quarter of its patients. Nationwide nearly 4,000 nursing home residents have died, according to The New York Times, and among the hundreds of clusters it's tracked, the deadliest have all been located in nursing homes. News is from Texas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and the need for a federal tracking system, as well.

