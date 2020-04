Articles

Category: Health Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 13:10 Hits: 3

Tom Frieden, the CDC's former director, and other medical experts talk with Stat about the challenges of using apps to track exposures and measure social distancing. News on technology is also on cybercriminals taking advantage of the pandemic and the surge of telemedicine, as well.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/infectious-disease-experts-challenge-tech-worlds-optimism-about-tracking-cases/