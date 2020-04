Articles

Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Physicians in Los Angeles, which has a high population of immigrants and undocumented workers, talk with Stat about the health challenges facing vulnerable populations who are at higher risk for exposure. News on immigration is on the slowdown of international adoptions, also.

