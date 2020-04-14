The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

China’s Attempts To Heal Battered International Reputation Yields Mixed Results

In some places, China's efforts to help countries fight their own outbreaks have backfired. “They know when the dust settles and people turn their eye toward whether Beijing was responsible, it’s going to be a very difficult situation,” said Nadège Rolland, a senior fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research. In other global news, England's death total is 15% higher than previously reported.

