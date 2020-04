Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 11:12 Hits: 2

The anti-abortion movement seized the opportunity presented by the pandemic and encouraged red states to declare abortion a non-essential procedure. The decisions have provoked a flurry of court cases, but many women remain stuck and scared about what to do.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/i-feel-lost-and-alone-desperate-women-seek-abortions-as-pandemic-adds-fuel-to-latest-round-of-culture-wars/