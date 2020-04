Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 11:13 Hits: 2

Gerald O. Glenn preached to dozens of worshipers in late March, saying “I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus.” His death comes amid tensions between some church officials and state leaders as they push back against the shutdown orders.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/bishop-who-held-services-despite-virginias-shutdown-order-dies-of-covid-19/