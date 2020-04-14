Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 11:20 Hits: 1

The Trump administration seems to be doing little to let Americans know they can sign up for health insurance through the exchanges if they lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, some states take steps to help people get on Medicaid during this tumultuous time. But in states where the program hasn't been extended, Americans are struggling.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/health-law-marketplaces-provide-ready-made-infrastructure-for-influx-of-uninsured-americans-but-will-trump-support-them/