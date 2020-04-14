Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 11:24 Hits: 2

As hospitals pause some services, workers trained in specialty areas have little to do even as staffing needs surge amid the crisis. Hospitals are trying to train those providers and recruit retirees as well to handle the expected influx of patients. In other health-care worker news: hazard pay, mask shortages, child care concerns, and more.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/anticipating-staffing-shortages-hospitals-take-steps-to-train-up-some-workers-call-back-retired-providers/