Articles

Category: Health Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 11:26 Hits: 2

Courts have been slow to extend the same benefit to young people who are incarcerated that they're allowing for some adults. Staff members and youths at facilities in at least a half-dozen states have tested positive. In Washington, D.C., a staff member in the juvenile justice system has died.

Read more https://khn.org/morning-breakout/pacing-and-praying-advocates-for-jailed-juveniles-seek-release-as-positive-tests-raise-fear-of-infection-spreading/